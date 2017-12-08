Former CIA agents make major discovery on Finding Escobar’s Millions season finale

Former CIA operatives Doug Laux and Ben Smith make a major discovery on tonight’s season finale of Finding Escobar’s Millions on Discovery — after clues lead them to the hometown of Pablo Escobar’s former partner José Gonzalo Rodríguez Gacha.

The duo are pointed in the direction of Gacha’s old properties in Pacho, Colombia, by Escobar’s former hitman Popeye. Sources claim Gacha buried millions of dollars there during the height of the Medellin Cartel’s operations in the 1970s and 80s.

Watch the clip below as Popeye’s lead is then backed up by former Director of the DEA Colombia office, Joe Toft, who tells the pair how Gacha was so ruthless that he thinks even drug kingpin Escobar was scared of him.

Toft tells them: “Pacho is the place he called home, it’s a fairly small town and it provided Gacha with incredible protection because he basically owned everybody there.

“If you go to Pacho, I think you’re going to find a lot of people there that are very familiar with Gacha.”

The pair head to Pacho after Toft corroborates Popeye’s story. Smith says: “Popeye was telling us the same thing. Now we have two separate people, with different motivations, telling us the same thing.”

After heading to the town — in the hills about 55 miles north Colombia’s capital Bogota — they investigate multiple sites while racing against the clock.

At one site, digging at night using an excavator, the team suddenly uncover something which draws a major hit on a metal-detector.

As Smith says in the sneak peek below, Gacha was known to bury everything from emeralds and gold to cash. But what have he and Laux just uncovered?

Finding Escobar's Millions | Finale Sneak Peek There's something big coming up on the season finale of Finding Escobar's Millions. Emeralds? Gold? Cash? Posted by Discovery on Tuesday, December 5, 2017

The season finale of Finding Escobar’s Millions airs tonight at 10/9c on Discovery.