Felix Sandman on Netflix’s Quicksand: What to know about the actor who plays Sebastian

Felix Sandman is the actor playing Sebastian Fagerman on Quicksand, Netflix’s s first Swedish original series which premiered on April 5, 2019.

Karl Felix Wilhelm Sandman was born on October 25, 1998. The Swedish singer, songwriter, and actor was a member of FO&O, the defunct Swedish boy band behind the two successful studio albums Off the Grid (2014) and FO&O (2017).

Sandman launched his solo music career after FO&O split in 2017. His debut single Every Single Day hit on February 25, 2018, on the Sony Music Entertainment label and rose quickly to the top position on the Swedish singles chart.

He also released his debut studio album Emotions in September 2018.

The album, which reached number 3 on the Swedish charts, included tracks such as Part of Me, Imprint, Lovisa, Miss You Like Crazy, Hand on You, Trouble, Human, Tone it Down, Are You, and Every Single Day.

He participated in the Melodifestivalen 2018. His single, Every Single Day, reached the Second Chance round in which he won a duel against Mimi Werner for a place in the final found. He finished in second place at the Melodifestivalen 2018 final.

The Swedish crime drama Quicksand is based on the book of the same name by Malin Persson Giolito. The TV series is created by Pontus Edgren and Martina Håkansson. It is written by Camilla Ahlgren, and directed by Per-Olav Sørensen and Lisa Farzaneh.

Executive producers include Edgren, Håkansson, Giolito, Joshua Mehr, Tesha Crawford, Erik Barmack, and Jennifer D. Breslow. The production company is FLX and the series is distributed by Netflix.

The six-episode Quicksand Season 1 premiered on Netflix on April 5, 2019.

The series stars Felix Sandman as Sebastian Fagerman, Hanna Ardéhn as Maja Norberg, Ella Rappich as Amanda Steen, William Spetz as Samir Said, David Dencik as Peder Sander, Maria Sundbom as Lena Pärsson, Reuben Sallmander as Claes Fagerman, Arvid Sand as Lars-Gabriel Labbe Sager-Crona, Helena af Sandeberg as Mimmi Steen, Rebecka Hemse as Jeanette Nilsson, and Anna Björk as Camilla Norberg.

Quicksand follows teenage girl Maja Norberg (Hanna Ardéhn), who goes on trial for murder after a mass shooting at a prep school in the upscale neighborhood of Djursholm in Stockholm.

The trail unveils discomfiting details about Maja’s relationship with Sebastian Fagerman (Felix Sandman), his family, and other students.