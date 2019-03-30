Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 release date on AMC: Here is when the series premieres

It promises to be a summer of fear on AMC as the network confirmed that its post-apocalyptic horror drama series Fear the Walking Dead be making its Season 5 return in June.

The network has also announced that the official trailer for Season 5 will be released on Sunday, March 31, after an initial screening at Wondercon taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA.

AMC is also scheduled to hold a panel at the Anaheim Convention Center that will feature Fear the Walking Dead showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, alongside executive producer Scott M. Gimple.

Others expected to be present at the panel include director Michael Satrazemisnine, and series cast members Lennie James, Colman Domingo, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Garret Dillahunt, Alexa Nisenson, Danay Garcia, and Austin Amelio.

Meanwhile, AMC has released the synopsis for the upcoming season.

The group’s mission is clear: locate survivors and help make what’s left of the world a slightly better place. With dogged determination, Morgan Jones (James) leads the group with a philosophy rooted in benevolence, community and hope. Each character believes that helping others will allow them to make up for the wrongs of their pasts. But trust won’t be easily earned. Their mission of helping others will be put to the ultimate test when our group finds themselves in unchartered territory, one which will force them to face not just their pasts but also their fears. It is only through facing those fears that the group will discover an entirely new way to live, one that will leave them forever changed.

AMC renewed Fear the Walking Dead for Season 5 back in July 2018 at the TCA summer press tour, ahead of the Season 4 finale.

Fear the Walking Dead is inspired by Robert Kirkman, Charlie Adlard and Tony Moore’s eponymous comic book series. It is a prequel to the network’s immensely successful The Walking Dead series which is currently approaching the end of its 9th season.

Square Head Pictures, Skybound Entertainment, Circle of Confusion, and Valhalla Entertainment, are producing with AMC Studios.

Season 5 is expected to star Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Garret Dillahunt as John, Maggie Grace as Althea, Jenna Elfman as June/Naomi, Garret Dillahunt as John, Austin Amelio as Dwight (a crossover from The Walking Dead), Alexa Nisension as Charlie, and Colman Domingo as Victor Strand.

New faces that will join the cast in the upcoming season include Karen Davis, who will play the recurring character of Grace.

Fear the Walking Dead premieres on AMC n Sunday, June 2 at 9/8c.