FBI Season 2 release date: When does show come back on TV in fall 2019?

The FBI Season 2 release date has been set by CBS and viewers can start planning out their 2019 fall TV viewing. It’s great news that FBI was renewed for Season 2, continuing the trio of Tuesday night dramas that did so well for CBS.

The show stars Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell and Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom “OA” Zidan. They are special agents with the FBI and are weekly tasked with taking down criminals in and around New York City.

The Season 1 finale was an important one for the show, with Maggie tracking down the people responsible for the death of her husband. It was an important plot point for most of the season, but there could be more mystery to unravel. The season finale also left viewers with a pretty huge cliffhanger.

Dana Mosier, played by actress Sela Ward, revealed that she was retiring. Ward had a one-year contract with the show after stepping in to replace actress Connie Nielsen. It wasn’t surprising that Ward was done with the show, but it was still shocking to CBS viewers that Mosier was retiring.

FBI Season 2 release date: What is return date to CBS?

The FBI season premiere airs at 9/8c on Tuesday, September 24. The show will continue to follow NCIS on the CBS schedule, with fall marking the beginning of Season 17 for the Mark Harmon drama.

It’s unclear which direction the overall theme to Season 2 will go, but the immediate impact will be the departure of Dana Mosier. Who is going to step into the vacuum that the loss of their team leader will create? Will the new person in charge continue to give Maggie the freedom to do almost anything she wants on the job?

No one rocks a bulletproof vest like @zeekozaki. 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/rFo0hsu3ZT — FBI (@FBICBS) August 12, 2019

After surviving its debut season on television, it will be interesting to see if the writers and producers take even more risks within the stories of Season 2. Viewers will find out when the Season 2 previews and commercials get released in early September.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

FBI airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on CBS with new episodes debuting in fall 2019.