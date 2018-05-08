Farah Fath returns to Days of our Lives: Mimi Lockhart to shake things up in Salem

Days of our Lives fans have even more great news to celebrate today — it’s been confirmed that Farah Fath is returning to the legendary NBC show!

That’s right, beautiful and perky Mimi Lockhart (we think; could it be her evil twin?) is returning to shake things up in Salem along with Theresa Donavan (Jen Lilley) and Xander (Paul Telfer).

Fresh off the show’s big wins at the 2018 Daytime Emmys, fans can now look forward to even more super soapy drama from head writer Ron Carlivati in the coming months.

Of course, lots of other familiar faces are returning, including Robert Scott Wilson (Ben Weston) who yesterday set off the rumor mill regarding Fath after an Instagram post.

Wilson posted a pic taken in the DOOL makeup room, and fans were quick to spot someone who looked like she could be Fath’s doppleganger. Turns out they were right, as Soap Opera Digest has confirmed that the talented actress is now taping episodes at the NBC Studios.

The show tapes far in advance, so expect to see Mimi kicking it up in about six months — just in time for November sweeps!

We last saw the plucky, bubbly, single mom Mimi in 2007. She killed her father, but her mother Bonnie (Judi Evans, who currently plays Adrienne on DOOL) took the fall for it. Afterward Mimi took off, and now we’re sure to get lots of juicy backstory as to what she’s been doing all this time.

After leaving DOOL Fath played Gigi on the now defunct soap, One Life To Live, which Carlivati was writing. What do you think Carlivati has planned for the talented Fath? We want to know what you think Mimi has been doing, where she’s been doing it and with whom! Tell us what you think brings Mimi back to Horton Square!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily Days of our Lives spoilers email below!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.