James Reynolds from Days of our Lives wins Outstanding Lead Actor award at Daytime Emmy Awards

Fans of James Reynolds, who’s played Abe Carver on NBC’s soap opera Days of our Lives for almost four decades, can celebrate today — after the actor won the Outstanding Lead Actor award at the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Sunday night.

Reynolds treated the audience to some astonishing work last year and his long-overdue recognition came for scenes involving Abe and his comatose son Theo (Kyler Pettis).

In particular, the Academy voters were wowed by scenes that aired in November 2017 in which Abe sobbed over young Theo’s body after he was he was shot in the back by trigger-happy cop J.J. (Casey Moss).

For his part Reynolds was gracious in his acceptance speech, recognizing head writer Ron Carlivati (who came on board that year) saying, “You gave me a gift.”

“The walk from my seat to this stage took a few seconds but it was actually 37 years,” Reynolds enthused.

DON’T MISS: Tuesday’s Days of Our Lives spoilers

DON’T MISS: This week’s Days of Our Lives spoilers

A former Marine, Reynolds began playing Salem police station stalwart Abe Carver in 1981, and these days fans know him better as the Chief of Police.

Prior to joining DOOL, Reynolds starred in the CBS series Time Express. In 1991 Reynolds moved over to NBC’s groundbreaking daytime drama, Generations. The short-lived show centered on an African American family, and Reynolds took over the role of business titian Henry Marshall, previously played by Taurean Blacque. Reynolds was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role.

In addition at this year’s awards, DOOL won the top prize for Outstanding Drama Series while Greg Vaughan (Eric Brady) won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Other awards included Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team, and Outstanding Writing Team, Drama Series.

So soap fans, what’s up next for Abe? His squad has been busy lately trying to round up Gabigail (Marci Miller) who’s complicating matters all over Salem with all of her alters. Would soft-hearted Abe really jail sweet Abigail on Days of our Lives? Tune in and find out!