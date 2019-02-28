Dirty John season 2 release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know so far

Bravo gave the true-crime anthology series, Dirty John, a two-season order back in January 2018. Season 1 premiered on Bravo in November 2018 and came to a close in January 2019, before it launched on Netflix in February.

Since the season finale aired on Bravo in January, fans have been wondering whether the death of John Meehan means that his story and the series were over or whether Bravo still had plans for the character to return in Dirty John season 2.

To answer these question and more, here is everything we know so far about Dirty John season 2.

Will there be Dirty John season 2?

Bravo picked up Dirty John for two seasons back in January 2018. The network once again confirmed the series for season 2 on February 27, 2019, after season 1 launched on Netflix on February 14.

Dirty John season 2 release date

Brave and Netflix have not yet announced a release date for Dirty John season 2. But after season 1 premiered in November 2018, 10 months after Bravo announced the series, fans were looking forward to the release of season 2 in late 2019.

Dirty John production details

The eight-episode Dirty John season 1 told the gripping story of the romantic relationship between John Meehan (Eric Bana) and Debra Newell (Connie Britton).

The series tracked how the relationship between the con-artist and mother developed and eventually spiraled out of control, reaching a tragic conclusion for Newell’s family.

Dirty John, based on news articles and the true-crime podcast of the same name by Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard, was created and written by Alexandra Cunningham (Desperate Housewives). The series is produced by Universal Cable Productions, Los Angeles Times Studios and Atlas Entertainment.

Cunningham executive produces the series with Richard Suckle and Charles Roven, Mark Herzog, Christopher G.Cowen and Chris Argentieri.

Dirty John is an anthology series, so while season 1 told the story of Meehan and Newell’s relationship, Dirty John season 2 will tell a different, self-contained story.

Dirty John season 2 trailer

Bravo and Netflix have not yet released a trailer for Dirty John season 2. We will update this page when a trailer is dropped. So stay tuned.

Dirty John: The Dirty Truth companion series

Fans who still wanted to know more about Meehan and his criminal career were pleased to learn, after Bravo picked up the series for season 2, that NBCUniversal’s Oxygen Media had also ordered a documentary titled Dirty John: The Dirty Truth.

The two-hour documentary, which aired on Monday, January 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, was a companion to Bravo’s scripted anthology, which dropped on Netflix earlier this month.

The documentary explored the life, con-artistry, and crimes of the real-life John Meehan — based on the testimonies of his real-life victims.

The documentary was produced by Herzog & Co and Los Angeles Times Studios. Mark Herzog and Christopher G. Cowen served as executive producers.

Dirty John: Audience response so far

Dirty John season 1 was met with mixed reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, season 1 scored an average rating of 69% based 32 critical reviews, while on Metacritic it earned a Metascore of 58/100 (mixed reviews) based on 18 critical reviews.

Connie Britton received some nominations of her role as Debra Newell, including at the Golden Globes for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television series.

Dirty John season 2 cast

Dirty John season 1 starred Eric Bana (Hulk) as John Meehan, Connie Britton as Debra Newell, Juno Temple as Debra’s older daughter Veronica Newell, and Julia Garner as Debra’s younger daughter Terra Newell.

Dirty John is an anthology, so fans can expect that season 2 will introduce a new story, new characters, and probably a new cast.

We will update this page when Bravo makes new cast announcements.

Dirty John season 2 plot

Dirty John season 1 followed the terrifying story of the abusive and manipulative relationship between Debra Newell, a mother, and the con-artist and serial stalker John Meehan.

Meehan and Debra hooked up after they met on a dating website. John seduced Debra and managed to isolate her from her family.

But after Debra uncovered unsavory information about Meehan’s past she broke off their relations, but he was able to convince her to take him back. Things took a dark turn after that. Debra’s daughter Terra (Julia Garner) finally killed Meehan in self-defense.

However, while season 1 focused on the Newell and Meehan’s ill-fated romance, “season 2 will be a different and self-contained story,” according to Deadline.