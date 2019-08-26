Did Amber Portwood get to spend time with her son James overnight?

Amber Portwood appears to be turning everything around after her arrest after an incident on July 4 of this year. Amber was arrested for supposedly attacking Andrew Glennon with a shoe and later a machete while he was holding their son James. Since then, Amber has kept a low profile as she awaits the outcome of her legal troubles.

But this week, it seems that Amber may have gotten some time with her son James. She posted several photos on her Instagram account, and some of them appear to be recent. In one photo, she’s posing for a selfie while snuggled up with baby James.

In a second photo, she’s also posing for a photo. It’s uncertain whether the photo is from the same day, but both James and Amber look very happy.

In a third photo, it’s clear that James is much younger. This photo is from before her July arrest when James was just a little baby. It’s great if Amber is finally allowed to spend time with James without the visits being supervised.

As Monsters & Critics has previously revealed, Amber was ordered to stay away from both James and Andrew Glennon after she was arrested for attacking Andrew. She has since gained supervised visits with her son. No word on whether she and Andrew have spent time together.

After it was revealed that Amber would need supervised visits to see her son, fans accused Andrew of knowing about her mental health issues and using them against her to remove James from her care. It would later be revealed that Andrew may have been involved in cheating, as rumors surfaced that he had been texting another woman and asking her for photos after Amber’s arrest.

Amber Portwood will open up about this rumor on the Teen Mom OG reunion, as she’s filmed an exclusive interview with MTV about the situation.

Teen Mom OG reunion airs Monday, September 2 at 9/8c on MTV.