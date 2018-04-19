Days of our Lives spoilers: Stefan crosses a line; Is Abi in danger?

Days of our Lives spoilers for Friday’s episode of the NBC soap (see Thursday’s spoilers here) reveal a shocking sequence of events is in store for Abigail (Marci Miller).

It seems that all roads will lead back to the troubled woman as numerous Salem-ites set their sights on discovering the truth surrounding what is really going on with the once perky, bubbly blond.

Of course we know that she’s been masquerading as dark haired Gabi (Camila Banus). We know that sweet Abi’s the one who killed Andre, disguised as her frenemy. Heck, even deceased, incredibly forgiving Andre (Thaao Penghlis) is trying to help the sympathetic young mom get herself back on the straight and narrow again.

Look for several developments in the Abi/Gabi plot to converge Friday, leaving some viewers mighty unhappy, even disturbed, about the outcome.

First, snoopy Kate (Lauren Koslow) finally hits pay dirt when she discovers the identity of the mystery woman. Next, Chad’s heart jumps out of his chest when he catches sight of something that will burn his retinas to a crisp.

Which is where the controversy comes in. After weeks of sniffing around a very vulnerable Abi and her alters, unscrupulous Stefan (Tyler Christopher) will have sex with her. And viewers are flocking online to decry what they see as a clear case of rape, given that Abi is not in her right mind, and not in control.

This looks like a hot button storyline for all involved, and the coming days promise to unleash historic, memorable scenes, as well as superb acting that you definitely don’t want to miss.

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.