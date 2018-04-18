Days of Our Lives spoilers: Lani comes clean with J.J., Kate spies the mystery lady

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the drama keeps on churning in Salem on Thursday as Lani Price (Sal Stowers) decides to confide in a most surprising person.

Revealing soap spoilers show that J.J. Deveraux (Casey Moss) will be the expectant mom’s go-to guy when she needs to unburden herself. What will protective pop Abe (James Reynolds) think of her decision?

Elsewhere Faux Gabi and Stefan (no O) make plans to leave Salem in the rear view mirror; he has no idea what he’s getting into! Three for the price of one is good when it comes to avocados, but not so much for split personalities!

However, the nervy twosome (foursome?) may not get very far if Kate (Lauren Koslow) has anything to say about it. The grande dame makes a shocking discovery when she catches sight of the mystery lady while at the DiMera Mansion.

Kate has a way of figuring out everyone’s secrets. Is she about to deduce who really killed her beloved Andre (Thaao Penghlis)?

Meanwhile, Rafe (Galen Gering), who doesn’t have the word ‘no’ in his vocabulary, finally wears Hope down and get her to agree to help Real Gabi (Camilla Banus).

But there’s no guarantee the hothead plans to stay on the right side of the law; could Hope get cold feet at the last minute, leaving Gabi in a dangerous situation?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.