Days of our Lives’ alum Jen Lilley reveals what fans can expect from her Hallmark Christmas movie, Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday

Days of our Lives alum Jen Lilley has become a Hallmark Christmas movie staple. The talented beauty has appeared in her fair share of the network’s Holiday films over the years.

Jen’s latest movie, Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday, is a follow up to Christmas in Angel Falls, but with new characters. Hannah (Jen Lilley) is forced to work with her rival Ryan (Carlo Marks) when he returns to Angel Falls to settle his parents’ estate.

They are both in publishing and want to help a writer who has lost her way following her husband’s death. Thanks to a little help from angel Anthony (Eric Close), Hannah and Ryan are reminded of the Christmas spirit, as well as the value of a loving community.

The connection between Hannah and Ryan grows with a little help from Anthony, as well as some Christmas magic. The two just might put the past behind them and embrace their destined future full of love.

Jen has been actively promoting her new Hallmark Christmas movie on social media. In a recent Instagram video, the actress let fans know what they can expect from Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday. She admitted that the movie is full of everything people love about the holiday season.

There are Christmas goodies like snow globes, wreath making contests, twinkle lights, and, of course, Christmas trees. Plus, Jen praises the cast, calling them amazing and talented. She ensures viewers they will love the entire flick thanks to its gifted stars, which bring laughter, love, and witty banter to life.

The film is extra special to Jen. She wasn’t sure she would do a holiday film this year. Jen and her husband, Jason Wayne, welcomed their first daughter, Julie, in July. Thankfully, the network was adamant that the actress star in another new Christmas flick and scheduled filming around her maternity leave.

“I was so grateful that they let me do a Christmas movie this year. They knew I had a baby, and they said, ‘Do you want six weeks off, or do you want eight weeks off before you return on camera?'” Jen explained to Pop Culture.

It was baby Julie’s first time on set, where she spent the entire time by her mom’s side during filming. The proud mama flooded her social media with special on-set moments with her baby girl.

Days of our Lives fans shouldn’t miss Jen Lilley in Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday, which premieres on Sunday, December 15 at 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.