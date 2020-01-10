David Eason misses court, arrest warrant issued for former Teen Mom 2 star

Former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason is a wanted man. David was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, January 9, 2020, but he missed his court date.

Now, David is a wanted man, and the New Hanover District Court confirmed that there is a warrant out for his arrest.

“That is correct. A warrant is out for his arrest,” a clerk confirmed to Radar Online. “The police officers will be looking for him. It’s a $1,000 bond. His attorney can come to the court and get that case sent up. He will still have to turn himself to jail, and the judge should issue another court date.”

This court date has nothing to do with the on-going restraining order between himself and Jenelle Evans. That restraining order was extended to later this month. Instead, this court date has to do with charges of tampering with a vehicle and injury to personal property.

The incident in question happened in 2018, but there wasn’t enough evidence at the time. In December 2018, David posted a YouTube video called Blocked In Parking Spot, which showed him illegally towing a truck parked near his boat.

This video helped move the investigation forward.

It was this towing that caused the transmission and power steering to require repairs. Additionally, David is due back in court next week over the restraining order Jenelle filed against him.

Here, Jenelle claimed he was abusive and had extreme anger towards her and the children, causing her to fear for her safety.

As for Jenelle, she’s keeping a low profile in Nashville, Tennessee. She relocated from North Carolina when she filed for divorce. She’s already been linked to various dating rumors, but she has asked people not to believe anything unless it comes from her.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.