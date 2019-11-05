David Eason claims Jenelle Evans is missing, will file missing person’s report

David Eason is stepping things up when it comes to the split from Jenelle Evans.

Last Thursday, the former Teen Mom 2 star announced she was leaving David behind. She filed the necessary papers to end the marriage.

After announcing the news, she distanced herself from social media and has yet to speak out about what led her to file for divorce. Now, David reveals that he doesn’t know where Jenelle has taken their daughter, Ensley.

On Facebook, David Eason explains that Jenelle Evans is missing, as he can’t find her. He also reveals that he has no other option than to file a missing person’s report.

Earlier today, Monsters & Critics covered Jenelle’s lack of social media activity after announcing last Thursday that she had filed for divorce. In her announcement, she also revealed that she took the children from David and that they were living in a new place. She ended her statement by saying that they were going to spend some time together.

If Jenelle feels threatened by David and left the home to feel safe again, it’s possible she’s staying in a place he doesn’t know about. Plus, he may have tried to reach her by phone and text message to find out where she went. It’s not clear if Jenelle has communicated with David at all since announcing the end of their marriage.

At the time of this reporting, Jenelle Evans has yet to address David’s Facebook post, where he claims he will file a missing person’s report to find her. In addition, it’s unknown whether David is just airing an idea with the hope of Jenelle reaching out or if he will really take action.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.