Jenelle Evans remains secretive about her new life after moving out of shared home

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans shocked everyone last week when she announced that she had made the tough decision to leave her husband of two years. The two got married in September 2017 and had just celebrated their second anniversary.

Jenelle announced that she was leaving David on October 31, 2019. In her statement, Jenelle also revealed that she had filed the necessary papers to end their marriage that day and that she had moved away from their home with her kids.

That post was shared six days ago and she hasn’t updated her fans since. One of the big things she mentioned in the post, other than the divorce papers, was that she had moved away from their shared home.

Since that update, she hasn’t shared where she and the kids are living. It’s possible that they are doing well somewhere in North Carolina, where David Eason can’t find them. He may have a legal right to see Ensley as she is his biological father, but they haven’t talked about doing visitation for the kids.

Jenelle Evans may want to keep a low profile in her new home since she claims that she needs some time together with her kids. It’s uncertain what led to her filing for divorce from David, but it all seems rather sudden for those who have followed the couple.

In her post, Jenelle also made reference to her Teen Mom 2 days, a job she lost after David Eason shot and killed her dog back in April. Despite being investigated for it, he was never charged.

However, MTV cut all ties with the couple because they didn’t want to be guilty by association after viewers called them out for paying Jenelle for the show, hence funding their lifestyle and essentially their way of life.

