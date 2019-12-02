David Eason calls Ensley ‘most precious’ daughter ever and fan reminds him of his other daughter

It seems that reality stars can’t do much right these days. David Eason is using Instagram to share his feelings after his estranged wife, Jenelle Evans, packed up her belongings, took their daughter, and left their North Carolina home in October.

Since then, David has been sharing how much he misses his daughter, as Jenelle is currently taking care of her in Nashville, Tennesse. Even though David was recently in Nashville to attend court over the restraining order that Jenelle filed against him, it’s uncertain whether he got to see his daughter during this visit.

On Instagram, he’s been sharing photos of Ensley, revealing how much he misses her. On one photo, he shared that she was the most precious sweet girl ever.

That’s when one person replied, “wonder what your Other Daughter thinks of this post??” making a reference to David’s older daughter Maryssa.

It appears that the fan wants to point out that David has forgotten about his older daughter. Maryssa has been out of the spotlight since the divorce, but Jenelle didn’t bring Maryssa with her to Nashville. Maryssa is David’s biological daughter, so it’s possible she stayed behind in North Carolina with her father.

Yesterday, David also posted the photo below, revealing he misses his precious baby so much.

Jenelle filed a restraining order because she feared for her own life and the safety of her kids. This includes Ensley, so it’s uncertain when David will legally be able to see his daughter.

Jenelle Evans has yet to reveal what triggered her to file for divorce. She claimed, at the time, that this was the best decision for herself and the kids and that she looked forward to spending time with them. For years, she’s known that David had an anger problem and owned guns — concerns she mentioned in her restraining order.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.