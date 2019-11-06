Darius Walker on Chicago P.D. cast: Who plays Voight’s new informant?

Darius Walker returns to the Chicago P.D. cast for a new episode called “Informant.” Walker was introduced earlier in Season 7, joining the cast of characters during the same episode where Intelligence got a new member.

Walker is brought in by Voight as the team seeks help in investigating a dangerous drug that is on the streets. But can the team trust a man who runs a criminal enterprise but also has ulterior motives in the community?

As is usually the case when the police try to work with a crime boss on this show, things go awry during this new episode. Without giving away too many spoilers to viewers who haven’t seen it yet, the episode has a lot of underlying drama that makes it an interesting installment.

Who plays Darius Walker on Chicago P.D. cast?

Actor Michael Beach is back for his second episode, continuing the character arc of Darius Walker on the show. The producers brought him on as an antagonist for Season 7, and early indications are that this could be a really interesting run.

Beach has had a successful acting career, and his IMDb page is packed with film appearances and memorable roles on television. He may be best remembered as Doc during his time on NBC’s Third Watch.

Recently, Beach was scene as Manta’s father in the live-action Aquaman movie. He was fun in the part, even though it was a relatively short one for the actor. Having him in those scenes left an impact on the rest of the movie.

Some of Michael Beach’s other memorable roles include Taddarius Orwell “T.O.” Cross on Sons of Anarchy, Al Boulet for a season of ER, and Charles Pike on The 100. He will soon be seen on the new show Truth Be Told as Ingram Rhoades.

The addition of Michael Beach to the Chicago P.D. cast was a good choice by the show, and the character of Darius Walker is quickly becoming one that could have a huge impact on Intelligence for a long time to come. Shows like this need a good antagonist, and Beach fills the role very nicely.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9 on NBC.