Dancing with the Stars: Which couples made Semi-Finals?

Dancing with the Stars is ready for its Semi-Finals episode. Season 28 is quickly coming to an end and there are just two episodes left to determine the Mirrorball Trophy winner.

During the last episode of the show, the final six couples performed to girl group and boy band songs. It was a fun night and singer Ally Brooke was able to notch two perfect scores with her partner, Sasha Farber.

At the end of the night, it was time to send another couple home. It turned out to be the end of the line for Sean Spicer and Jenna Johnson, but some of his fans felt that the judges were being rude in their critiques.

Now, there are just five couples left, with each duo hoping that they have what it takes to impress the judges and the ABC voting audience at home. Which ones will make it to the Season 28 finale?

Dancing with the Stars Season 28 Semi-Finals couples

Below is a list of the top five couples and the dances that they have been assigned by the trio of DWTS judges for the Semi-Finals episode. They are listed in no specific order.

Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko (Paso and Viennese Waltz) Pop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber (Viennese Waltz and Charleston) The Bachelorette Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten (Rumba and Contemporary) Comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson (Tango and Contemporary) TV and film actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater (Cha Cha and Foxtrot)

The rest of the Dancing with the Stars schedule for fall 2019 has Episode 10 (Semi-Finals) on Monday, November 18 and then Episode 11 (Finale) on Monday, November 25. Just two episodes remain before the long winter hiatus for the show.

Each of the remaining couples has a great shot at taking home the trophy this season, but it seems like celebrities Ally Brooke and James Van Der Beek have been improving at just the right time.

Who will Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli help advance to the Finale night? Make sure to tune in on Monday night and to take part in the ABC voting to help decide the outcome.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.