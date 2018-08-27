Counting On sneak peek: Josiah Duggar’s proposal to Lauren Swanson revealed

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson had a whirlwind courtship. Now that the two have been married for nearly two months, fans are finally getting to see their love story play out on Counting On.

The couple announced their courtship back in January, before Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson were married on June 30, 2018. After trying to keep their date a secret and changing their wedding registry to reflect a date six months ahead, their wedding was exposed by a guest on Instagram.

Tonight on Counting On, fans will get to see how Josiah Duggar proposed to Lauren Swanson. It looks like his elaborate plan went off without a hitch, and she wasn’t expecting it to happen when it did.

Footage from the episode shows Josiah Duggar traveling to the location where the proposal took place, and getting help setting up. It was evidently one of the biggest moments of his life, and something he had thought about and planned for long and hard before executing.

In the footage, Jana Duggar can be seen talking about how his planned proposal will work out perfectly. She likely had a hand in helping Josiah Duggar out as she is one of the more creative Duggar children.

After getting married, Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson honeymooned in Vienna. Counting On fans are already waiting for the duo to announce they are expecting their first child. Things move fast in the Duggar world!

Counting On airs Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.