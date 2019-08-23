Christian Estrada contemplating legal action in Jordan Kimball fight on Bachelor In Paradise

Christian Estrada was sent home from Bachelor In Paradise alongside Jordan Kimball after their physical fight, as producers reminded them that no violence was tolerated on set.

Now, Christian is speaking out about the altercation in an interview on the Dom Nati Show.

Here, he’s revealing that Jordan did not act in self-defense because Christian claims he never put his hands on him.

Even though Estrada claims he’s innocent in this matter, he’s ready to fight Jordan at the reunion special. In fact, if Jordan tries to shake his hand at the reunion, Christian said he wouldn’t shake it until after a fight has occurred.

“No cameras, no security. Let’s go one on one bro! You think you’re tough? I’m tougher than you! Anytime bro. You can go to my gym, and we can handle this,” he reveals.

Even though Christian Estrada claims he wants to fight Jordan, he’s also contemplating legal action with the help of his father. According to Christian, his father is working with a team of attorneys to figure out if Jordan or ABC is at fault.

“My dad got a hold of attorneys, and we’ll see if this is Jordan’s fault or ABC, but there’s going to be consequences,” he reveals.

So, even though Christian wants Jordan and ABC to be held accountable, he still thinks that violence is the way to settle his beef with Jordan.

You can listen to the interview below.

As we’ve previously reported, Christian was recently linked to another reality star, former 90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson. However, in the interview, he claims that he’s not dating her.

While he first claimed he’s not dating anyone, he later admitted that he is dating someone – just not Ashley.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.