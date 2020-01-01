Chicago P.D. spoilers revealed for winter premiere as return date nears

Chicago P.D. spoilers for Season 7, Episode 10 have been revealed by NBC ahead of the winter premiere episode. It’s been a while since the Chicago trio of shows last aired a new episode, but they are just about ready to return.

The Chicago P.D. return date is set for Wednesday, January 8 at 10/9c. It will follow new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, with the P.D. cast faced with a huge cliffhanger from the fall finale.

As a quick reminder, Halstead was trying to help the family of the man who the team had put in lockup while they were investigating a case.

That case involved kids being murdered as they played video games at a known drug house. The man they placed in lockup turned out to be innocent, got murdered while being held, and was then framed as the murderer of the kids by Intelligence.

Halstead and the woman were taken hostage and he ended up admitting the truth behind everything. When they were being rescued, the woman broke free and shot Halstead, who was clinging to life as the episode ended.

It’s a big cliffhanger, much like how the Chicago Fire fall finale left Kelly Severide in danger.

Chicago P.D. spoilers: New episode is called Mercy

NBC has revealed a number of key elements to Season 7. Episode 10, many of which should have viewers on the edge of their seats.

The episode will begin with the fallout of Jay Halstead (played by Jesse Lee Soffer) getting shot. As the early preview for the episode showed, the woman who shot Halstead is also ready to take everything she knows public.

The whole situation is going to put Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) in another difficult situation. Will he sacrifice a member of his team to keep his plot a secret? Will he blackmail the woman? This could get dramatic.

The team also has a case, as Intelligence is tasked with turning its attention to an illegal arms deal. Will they be able to stay focused as their teammate is in the hospital?

Other plot points that will be addressed in the winter premiere include Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) discovering his brother is in Chicago and could be tied to the case. Also, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) will make a decision about her pregnancy.

There is a lot of ground to cover during the episode called Mercy, but it might be worth it for fans to re-watch Season 7, Episode 9 (Absolution) to get a refresher as to where all the characters are at in the show.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.