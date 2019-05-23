Chicago P.D. finale recap: Is Voight leaving after that shocking ending?

Our Chicago P.D. finale recap begins and ends with Sergeant Hank Voight.

The Season 6 finale packed a lot of drama into one hour, including some moments that will shake up the Chicago P.D. cast for Season 7.

Police Superintendent Brian Kelton (played by John C. McGinley) was very close to winning the election and becoming the new mayor of Chicago. Kelton has had it in for Voight (played by Jason Baghe) and the Intelligence team for a while.

That set things up for what was going to take place during Season 6, Episode 22 of the show. Would this be the last time the Intelligence team was allowed to work together on a case?

Chicago P.D. finale recap

Early in the episode, Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) was called to Internal Affairs to answer more questions about the dead drug dealer the team had dealt with earlier in the season. It was revealed that they were closing in on proving that Antonio (Jon Seda) had been there.

The story from Ruzek and Voight was that there was nobody else at the scene, but the audience already knows that Antonio pushed the drug dealer to his death. Ruzek covered for Antonio, and Kelton wanted to bring them all down for the incident.

The team tried to set up a sting to corner the fixer for Kelton and get him to turn on the man pulling his strings. Somehow, Kelton found out and had his fixer killed. While that was taking place, the killer also fired on Intelligence.

It seemed like the Intelligence team had run out of options. Internal Affairs came for Ruzek, arresting him and charging him with misconduct and obstruction.

Voight then chatted briefly with Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) about possibly taking over the team in the future. He also noted that he needed to take care of the situation. Shortly after that statement, Kelton was found murdered in his living room.

The Chicago P.D. finale came to an end when Voight was shown driving away from the area. The mystery of Kelton’s death will get dealt with in Season 7.

Our emotions are feeling VERY attacked right now. 😭 See you next season, ChiHards… #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/hez5kTdWZQ — Chicago P.D. (@NBCChicagoPD) May 23, 2019

Is Voight leaving Chicago P.D.?

There has been no news about actor Jason Beghe leaving the Chicago P.D. cast. It should be safe for viewers to expect to see Hank Voight roaming the streets of Chicago again in Season 7. The bad news is that Antonio won’t be there, as actor Jon Seda isn’t coming back.

NBC has already picked up Chicago P.D. for another season, so the cliffhanger from the Season 6 finale will have some resolution in fall 2019.

Chicago P.D. returns with Season 7 episodes in the fall.