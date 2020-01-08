Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. 2020 return date arrives

After what feels like a very long wait, the Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. 2020 return date on NBC has arrived. All three shows return tonight with new episodes.

January 8 used to seem like it was far away, but that was only when the shows went on their winter hiatus way back in November. Now, it’s time to find out how the characters are doing and to usher in the winter premieres.

Beginning at 8/7c on Wednesday night, the trio of Chicago-based shows will start debuting with their first new episodes of 2020. It’s going to be a busy night, with several cliffhangers that need to be dealt with right away.

Below is a breakdown of the information that NBC has released ahead of the new episodes, each of which has a distinct synopsis to kick off the second half of the year. Each show preview also comes with a video of an important moment from the fall.

Chicago Med Season 5, Episode 10

The new episode is called Guess It Doesn’t Matter Anymore and it picks up where the fall finale left off. During that last episode, we saw Dr. Manning get her memory back, April learn she would have a tough time getting pregnant, and the wife of Dr. Charles say good-bye.

According to NBC, the new episode will have Dr. Halstead dealing with a former patient, April carrying a secret she might confess to Ethan, and Dr. Charles trying to stay focused during a difficult time.

Chicago Fire Season 8, Episode 10

To start the new episode, we will find out what happened with Severide in that basement where he was trapped at the end of the fall finale. In a room full of combustibles, an arson suspect appeared ready to burn the building down.

The new episode is called Hold Our Ground and it has a number of plot points other than the Severide situation. Firehouse 51 is going to have new boundaries that overlap with another station and that will cause immediate problems.

Elsewhere, Casey and Gallo are going to search for missing equipment, while Brett and Foster are reportedly going to be “at odds.”

Chicago P.D. Season 7, Episode 10

The cops close out the night with a new episode called Mercy. The crux of this one is that Halstead is dying after getting shot during the fall finale. Will he pull through? Also, the woman who shot him has stated that she is going to go public, as she knows that Intelligence set up her baby daddy and framed him after he died in custody.

Meanwhile, Atwater finds out that his brother is in Chicago and could be tied to a case that involves an illegal arms deal. Burgess has also made a decision about her pregnancy, while Voight works hard to deal with Halstead’s shooter.

The Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return date is going to be packed with important moments during each episode of the shows. It is going to be a busy night for the casts and one that NBC viewers do not want to miss.

It’s definitely going to be an exciting night of television on January 8.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesday nights beginning at 8/7c on NBC.