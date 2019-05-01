Chicago Fire TV schedule: When is the next episode of the show?

The Chicago Fire TV schedule had to be altered slightly by NBC. When viewers last saw Firehouse 51 in action, a storm was hitting Chicago. Guest star David Fumero joined the Chicago Fire cast and was in search of a kid who had witnessed a murder.

Season 7, episode 19 was pretty contained, as most of it took place right around the station. It included a facilities man getting electrocuted as he worked on the power from the roof. It also showcased Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) getting upset with Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) for interfering in the drama she was having with Severide (Taylor Kinney).

Is Chicago Fire new tonight?

The bad news for fans of the show is that there is not a new episode of Chicago Fire on May 1. NBC is airing the three-hour Billboard Music Awards, which will pre-empt all three Chicago shows. At least viewers won’t have to wait too long for the return date of the show.

Chicago Fire TV schedule: What is the return date?

The next new episode of the show will take place on Wednesday, May 8. According to NBC, the episode is called Try Like Hell. It will involve Severide and Boden (Eamonn Walker) searching to uncover whether arson was the cause of a fire at a hair salon.

In another story from the May 8 episode, Mouch (Christian Stolte), Hermann (David Eigenberg), Otis (Yuri Sardarov), and Kidd make a startling discovery while tracking down the missing piercing nozzle from Engine 27.

While it’s never fun to have a break in the Chicago Fire TV schedule, it’s always good to ramp up the anticipation for new episodes. The final few episodes of Season 7 should be really good, especially since the show is now wide open when it comes to future storylines. That gives the writers a lot of room to play with plot lines and work with the characters for an exciting season finale.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.