Chicago Fire preview: Taylor Kinney featured in new episode Try Like Hell

The Chicago Fire cast is back on NBC with a brand new episode. Season 4, episode 20 titled Try Like Hell debuts tonight following a week off so that NBC could broadcast the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

As seen in the Chicago Fire episode preview shared below, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Captain Hubble (Erin Breen) are going to be featured.

During the last episode of the show, One Life To Live actor David Fumero guest-starred as someone impersonating a firefighter. It turned out that he was a killer who was trying to track down a kid who had witnessed the crime.

The show took a break for a week and now returns for three consecutive weeks of new episodes.

Chicago Fire Season 7, episode 20

NBC has revealed that the May 8 Chicago Fire episode is called Try Like Hell. It will feature Severide and Boden (Eamonn Walker) searching to uncover whether arson was the cause of a fire at a hair salon.

Elsewhere in the new episode, Mouch (Christian Stolte), Hermann (David Eigenberg), Otis (Yuri Sardarov), and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) will make a startling discovery while trying to track down a missing piercing nozzle from Engine 27.

It’s also possible that the situation between Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Brett (Kara Killmer) is explored a bit further. At the end of the last episode, it was hinted that Casey may have been having feelings for Brett.

What happened to the security cameras?! #ChicagoFire returns with an explosive new episode at 9/8c on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/xcM7eJYKHW — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) May 8, 2019

There are just three Chicago Fire episodes left in Season 7. The show is going to work its way up to the season finale. NBC has already started advertising that it will take place on Wednesday, May 22. Viewers will not want to miss a moment of the show as it works toward some tense moments.

Great news has been revealed by NBC, stating that Chicago Fire Season 8 has already been approved to start in the fall.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.