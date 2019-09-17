Chelsea Walker on Survivor 39: Who is the driven member of Lairo Tribe?

Chelsea Walker is one of the 20 new castaways from Survivor 39. She hoped that she had what it took to outwit the rest of the contestants for the fall 2019 season.

There is a new twist introduced for Survivor: Island of the Idols. In addition to the regular competition, two mentors are getting presented. Former castaways Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine return in those roles.

Each of the 20 new castaways will get a chance to learn from the veterans, but will it hurt or help their games this season? It will be exciting to see where the journey takes them this fall.

Who is Chelsea Walker on Survivor 39?

Chelsea is a 27-year-old digital content creator from Marlton, New Jersey. She currently calls Los Angeles her home and describes herself as driven, competitive, and scrappy.

When asked to compare herself to past Survivor contestants, she went with Parvati and Kelley Wentworth.

“Parvati plays a very social, flirty, unsuspecting game, and establishes herself in power when she can. Kelley plays a very sneaky, threatening and aggressive game, tends to be more in your face with what she wants to accomplish, with a ‘never give up’ type of attitude. I see myself in both of them”

Chelsea also claims to be a long-time fan who has been watching the show since she was eight years old. That’s a long time to keep up with the reality competition show and watching that many episodes can provide some advantages.

As revealed by CBS, Chelsea Walker begins the season as a member of the Lairo Tribe. Two tribes of 10 members each will start the season, with each of the 20 castaways hoping they have what it takes to win the $1 million prize.

The Survivor: Island of the Idols season premiere falls on Wednesday, September 25. It’s a 90-minute debut episode beginning at 8/7c and is followed by the season finale of Big Brother 21.

Survivor 39 airs new episodes each Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.