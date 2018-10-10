Carlos Mendoza on Chicago P.D.: Everything you need to know

Chicago P.D. was part of the One Chicago crossover last week and the emergency personnel and police worked hard on a case that was personal to someone on each team. The “bad” guy, Carlos Mendoza left a lasting impression, but what do we know about him?

Fans may recognize the man who plays Carlos Mendoza because, ironically, he played a cop on Dexter for several seasons. David Zayas played Angel Batista on the insanely popular crime show. Even though the characters were vastly different, each performance given was stellar.

While Carlos Mendoza is being put through the ringer by Intelligence, his two sons are running around the city and getting into trouble. Viewers who watched more than just the Chicago P.D. episode of the crossover will know that Daniel Mendoza was the creepy man lurking and tracking the Jane Doe who ended up dead after escaping the hospital.

Juan Mendoza is the other son and he denies any and all knowledge of what is going on with his father and brother Daniel. As the story plays out and more information about the Mendozas’ misdeeds is revealed, Carlos decides to cooperate if his son Juan is protected.

The role of Carlos Mendoza was important for the development of Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer). His relationship with Hailey Upton and his crew was tested and it almost cost him his life. While we may never see the Mendozas again, their impact changed who Jay is and that is going to be something to watch.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC as part of the One Chicago block.