Cardi B was sexually assaulted by a photographer, opens up to Angie Martinez

Angie Martinez is telling the Untold Stories of Hip Hop on WEtv and first up is Cardi B. Since skyrocketing to fame, everyone wants to know more about the rapper from The Bronx and Angie has a way of getting hip hop stars to spill the beans.

Cardi B did just that as she opened up to Angie with a shocking #MeToo story about the time a photographer was beyond inappropriate.

She recalled to Angie that the photographer said to her, “Do you want to get in this magazine” before exposing himself.

“I was so f**king mad,” Cardi confessed.

When asked how she handled the shocking moment, she told Angie Martinez she was “bugging out.” Cardi also put the magazine owner on blast, claiming that she did complain about the photographer but that nothing was done about it.

It’s too bad Cardi B didn’t actually put the name of the photographer and the magazine out there.

Instead, Cardi confirmed that girls in the hood have their #MeToo moments too and that things like what happened to her with the photographer are happening every day.

When Angie asked Cardi if things like that still happen to her now, Cardi’s response was, “Hell no!”

“I’ll put you on blast on my Instagram,” Cardi said as both women began laughing.

Cardi B has been very candid about her past and often tells stories of things she’s done and also things that have happened to her. Sometimes, Cardi’s admissions result in a backlash, like the time that she admitted to drugging men who sought to have sex with her for money.

Untold Stories of Hip Hop with Angie Martinez at the helm is must-watch TV for those who love the genre. In addition to Cardi B, Martinez will be speaking with Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, Ice Cube, Nelly, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Wyclef Jean, Ja Rule, Fat Joe and more as this series airs each week during this six-part series.

Untold Stories of Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 10/9c on WEtv.