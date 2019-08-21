Butch from Teen Mom OG: Is he sober now?

Butch, Tyler Baltierra’s father, will finally be on the Teen Mom OG reunion special. It has been a long time since Butch has participated in Teen Mom OG-related events, as he has either been locked up or in a rehab center to deal with his issues. Now, he will get a chance to answer questions from Dr. Drew about his sober lifestyle and how he’s planning on staying clean.

During the preview that aired on MTV for the reunion special, Tyler told Dr. Drew that all he wanted from his father was a sober father. So, is Butch really sober?

All of your big questions — answered. 👀 Don't miss the 2️⃣-night #TeenMomOG Reunion event beginning Monday, September 2nd at 9/8c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/UXCnN7kGcq — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) August 21, 2019

The reunion special was filmed in mid-July and before filming, Butch went on Facebook to talk about how excited he was to participate. During this Facebook video, he also revealed that he was sober and he was excited about the future.

“Thank you for all your support, I really do appreciate it,” Butch revealed in a video. “I’m an alcoholic addict that struggles, and everyday life for us, well, for me, I have to use my own experience. Sometimes I get it, sometimes I don’t but I’m back on track, trying to get back on there.”

But Butch also revealed that he had indeed relapsed, something that could have happened while Tyler and Catelynn were filming the Teen Mom OG season. It’s something he will revisit on the reunion.

“I relapsed four or five months ago,” Butch admitted. “But I’m back and I’m trying to get it right. I turned 57 last month and I’m getting old. I damn sure ain’t’ going back to prison, I know that!”

Sign up now for your Teen Mom news alerts!!

Even though he admits to relapsing, he also seems determined to make it work so he doesn’t have to go back to prison.

Teen Mom OG reunion airs Monday, September 2 at 9/8c on MTV.