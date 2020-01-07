Bull winter premiere: Season 4, Episode 11 airs tonight

The Bull winter premiere has arrived on CBS. On Monday, January 6, the first 2020 episode of the show will debut. Thankfully, the winter hiatus wasn’t a long one for the show this year, so it is back rather quickly.

When we last saw the Bull cast, they were trying to deal with a difficult pro bono murder case before the holidays. Meanwhile, Marissa was pushing Bull for a Christmas party, and Taylor was trying out the dating scene again.

Here are a few quick Bull spoilers from the fall finale: The team won the case, Marissa got her Christmas party, and Taylor is now dating a librarian. It was a pretty smooth 2019 finale for the show, but could drama be on the horizon?

Bull Season 4, Episode 11 — Look Back in Anger

According to CBS, the episode synopsis for Look Back in Anger reads as follows:

“Bull looks to select jurors who can empathize with an individual’s need for personal privacy when he helps Marissa’s friend, Stephen (Aaron Dean Eisenberg), sue a notable philanthropic businessman for abusing him as a child, on Bull.”

The Bull cast should be very familiar with the new episode, and most of the regular players are back for the second half of Season 4.

That includes Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull, Freddy Rodriguez as Benny Colon, Geneva Carr as Marissa Morgan, Jamie Lee Kirchner as Danny James, Christopher Jackson as Chunk Palmer, and MacKenzie Meehan as Taylor Rentzel.

Monday mood all day after a holiday break. pic.twitter.com/iQFSUEvaIF — Bull (@BullCBS) January 6, 2020

The guest-stars for Season 4, Episode 11 include Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Stephen Raposa, Richard Gallagher as Ryan Raposa, Kevin Kilner as Peter Maybrook, Maddie Corman as Marcia Grossman, and Otoja Abit as Alan Coleman.

Someone who does not appear on the Bull cast list for this episode is Yara Martinez, who usually plays Bull’s ex-wife and the sister of Benny. She is working on Deputy for FOX, bringing into question how much the character of Izzy Colon will be referenced again on the show.

Bull airs Monday nights at 10/9c on CBS.