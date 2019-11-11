Botched! will show off amazing skills of Dr. Nassif tonight, a nose that keeps growing preview

Sculpting a nose is a refined art in plastic surgery, one that Dr.Paul Nassif is quite masterful at accomplishing.

And on tonight’s heartbreaking edition of Botched! on E! we meet a mother of three who underwent two rhinoplasty operations and now is dealing with a growing nose that is sensitive to touch and hurts her, not to mention is becoming a disfigurement.

Eight years after her second nose job, the tip of Gisela’s nose has started to swell and grow, causing her distress and pain. One doctor who examined her called it a “reportable case” meaning she has the right to file a medical malpractice claim.

In her first sit-down with Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif, the mother of three begins to cry, all she wants is to be healthy and there for her children. At this point, she doesn’t care about the aesthetics of her nose.

Does she have a tumor? Hopefully not but viewers will have to tune in and see what the Botched doctors say tonight.

The series Botched! is a chance for people who either made terrible decisions and mistakes or who simply trusted their faces and bodies to doctors only to end up with results that didn’t meet their expectations.

Restorative plastic surgery is an art, as many times the skin is traumatized and the scar tissue and underlying structure of the face and body have been compromised to the point of no return.

What this show does is change lives and restore hope through remarkable and transformational surgeries.

Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif’s expertise each have given them pathways to other efforts, such as authoring diet books and even creating skincare lines.

But the show focuses on their proven board-certified surgical skills and their combined expertise is always put to the test as they set out to correct the damage done from plastic surgeries gone awry as they attempt to correct extreme, head-turning plastic surgery nightmares.

In a recent Joe Rogan Experience podcast, comedian Arte Lange revealed he may keep his collapsed nose the way it is to remind him of the horrors of his drug use. But when pressed by Rogan about the corrective surgery, Lange said: "I’m making more mature decisions now because I could have went right into this again… the doctor [Paul Nassif] at Botched was cool about it, so he said ‘you need more clean time, at least a year” before he should even try to have his nose fixed.

Rogan saluted the fact that Botched! didn’t go for the slam-dunk ratings episode and replied: “Well good for him for thinking that way.”

Make sure to tune in to see how Dr. Nassif helps this woman and relieves her of the tumor growing inside her nose:

