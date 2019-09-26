Black Ink Crew’s Ceaser, real name David Emanuel, was arrested and he called Crystal Amor for help

Right at the end of the latest episode of Black Ink Crew, viewers were teased with footage of Ceaser Emanuel getting arrested. Then, when he finally got his phone call, Ceaser called his baby mama, Crystal Amor, for help. Now, fans of the show want to know exactly what Ceaser, whose real name is David Emanuel, did to get locked up.

It turns out that this isn’t a storyline. Ceaser really was arrested back in August, making headlines for the incident.

In the Black Ink Crew teaser, we see Ceaser Emanuel getting pulled over by the police. He looks upset as the lights flash behind him and cameras roll. The arrest actually happened on Friday, August 9. According to TMZ, Ceaser err… David Emanuel’s infraction was driving with a fake license.

Ceaser was initially pulled over for running a red light and for failure to yield. However, when asked to produce a driver’s license, it was reported that he handed over a fake one that had him listed as Emanuel Thomas. Not only that, but the birthday on the license was false as well. Instead of showing his birthday in 1979, the fake license said 1971.

In addition to all of the other driving issues Ceaser was about to be cited for, he also was reportedly driving without insurance or at least he didn’t have an insurance card on him.

Ceaser was taken into custody for a variety of completely avoidable driving infractions including misdemeanor false impersonation. And while it wasn’t clear if cameras were rolling at the time of his arrest, it looks like that certainly is the case.

On the next episode of Black Ink Crew, we’ll get to see Ceaser Emanuel’s arrest drama play out. We’ll also get to see his baby mama, Crystal Amor (who is still covering her face after jaw surgery), as she takes his call from jail.

Black Ink Crew airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on VH1.