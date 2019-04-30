Black Ink Crew spinoff coming to Compton? New report claims Ceaser is taking his talents to the West Coast

On the latest episode of Black Ink Crew, Ceaser Emanuel visited a fellow tattoo artist in Compton in hopes of setting up shop in Hollywood.

During the course of the episode, Ceaser shared his hopes of opening up a swanky shop but was shot down as his friend aspired to open the only tattoo shop in the city south of downtown Los Angeles.

Now it looks like Ceaser may be taking cues from his friend and opening up Black Ink Compton.

In a new report shared by The Jasmine Brand, a source claims Ceaser is working on expanding his empire to the West Coast and as teased on Black Ink Crew, is opening up shop in Compton.

So far, there is no official word from production or VH1 on a possible Black Ink Compton spinoff but The Jasmine Brand reports that filming has already begun.

This should be interesting considering that during Ceaser’s first trip to Compton, he showed up wearing a bulletproof vest. What else might we see if VH1 really does end up introducing the spinoff to the network?

It’s commendable that Ceaser might want to open up shop in Compton like his friend wanted so badly to do. Considering it would be the only tattoo studio in the area, it could also prove very lucrative for the Black Ink brand.

Black Ink Crew airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on VH1.