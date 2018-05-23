Billy Flynn not leaving as Chad DiMera on Days of our Lives: Is Kate Mansi back long term?

There’s good news to announce for Days of Our Lives fans, actor Billy Flynn is staying put in the role of Chad DiMera.

Yesterday Flynn let fans know via Twitter, saying: “Pssstttt…I’m staying. #days #lovehardFlynn.”

Happy viewers were quick to respond with lots of love, with one saying: “👍 that’s great news !! got us all worried for a while 😌.”

Another ecstatic fan tweeted, “Thank You Soap Gods‼️ #Days cannot afford to lose #BillyFlynn.”

The relieved responses reflect the fact that fans were worried Flynn would leave upon the heels of departing Marci Miller who plays his wife Abigail. Miller chose not to renew her contract which expires at the end of May.

Instead, Kate Mansi will rejoin the show as Abby Devereaux. Soon after Flynn’s post Mansi added her own cryptic message on Instagram: “My lips are sealed 🤐 (but not for long! Stay tuned)”

What bombshell isn’t she spilling? Could it be there’s a huge soaptastic plot for the ages in the works for Flynn and Mansi?

Flynn came on board in 2014, taking over the role vacated by Casey Dietrich, and Mansi departed DOOL two years ago.