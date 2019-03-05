Big Little Lies Season 2 release date: When will HBO’s hit drama return in 2019?

HBO’s Big Little Lies Season 2 is coming and fans are happy. Although the series was originally billed as a miniseries series, HBO has confirmed that the Monterey ladies will be returning for another seven-episode season, after the first season left fans yearning for more.

Fans just can’t wait for the return of Big Little Lies for Season 2, and they are eager to know when the upcoming season will return to their TV screens.

Here is everything we know about Big Little Lies Season 2, including the release date, returning cast, teasers and trailers, and what to expect of the plot of the upcoming season.

We will also update this page with additional news and information as we learn about them. So stay tuned.

Big Little Lies Season 2 release date

Big Little Lies is set to launch on HBO in June 2019. HBO confirmed in February 2019 that the show will return in June, but did not announce a specific release date.

We will update this page with the specific release date for Big Little Lies Season 2 when HBO makes the announcement.

Big Little Lies Season 2 details

Big Little Lies Season 2 is based on a story written by author Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book of the same name on which Season 1 is based. However, Moriarty’s Big Little Lies Season 2 story is not based on any book or sequel to the first book that she has published.

David E. Kelley returns as showrunner. Kelley executive produces the series with Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, Jean-Marc Vallée, Nathan Ross, Gregg Fienberg and Andrea Arnold.

The production companies for Big Little Lies Season 2 include David E. Kelley Productions, Blossom Films (Kidman and Per Saari), and Hello Sunshine (Witherspoon).

Andrea Arnold (Transparent, I Love Dick) is directing all episodes of Big Little Lies Season 2 after Jean-Marc Vallée directed all episodes of the first season.

While filming of Big Little Lies Season 2 was ongoing in March 2018, cast members shared tantalizing behind-the-scene pics with their Instagram fans.

Filming ended in summer (August) and the cast members shared photos to celebrate.

Big Little Lies Season 2 promo photos, teasers and trailers

On January 6, HBO released the first promo photo for Big Little Lies Season 2 on Instagram.

The photo, which shows the series stars in what appears to be a police lineup, sparked speculation, and hopefully, we will find out more about the plot when Season 2 starts.

HBO released this sneak peek of the upcoming season on January 6, 2019.

🚨NEW “Big Little Lies” Season 2 Sneak Peek featured on HBO’s First Look of 2019 projects. pic.twitter.com/OKtQLXr0Nq — Shailene Woodley Fans (@PlanetShailene) January 7, 2019

Big Little Lies Season 2 cast

Deadline confirmed in February 2018 that the five ladies will return for Big Little Lies Season 2.

Reese Witherspoon will return as Madeline Martha Mackenzie, Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright, Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman, Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie Carlson, and Laura Dern as Renata Klein.

Adam Scott confirmed in a February 27 Twitter post that he will return as Madeline’s husband, Ed Mackenzie.

Very flattered and excited to be back on this great show. Hoping it will catch on. https://t.co/k78b8dBovL — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) February 28, 2018

Other returning husbands are Jeffrey Nordling as Gordon Klein and James Tupper as Nathan Carlson.

Meryl Streep will join the cast of Big Little Lies Season 2 as Perry’s (Alexander Skarsgard) mother Mary Louise Wright. Kathryn Newton, who played Abigail Carlson, will also return in Season 2. Sarah Sokolovic will return as Tory Bachman, while Iain Armitage is set to return as Ziggy.

New cast members for Season 2 include Crystal Fox as Bonnie’s (Zoe Kravitz) mom, Elizabeth Howard.

It was previously speculated that Zoe Kravitz’s real-life parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet will play Bonnie’s parents, but Hollywood Reporter reported in April 2018 that instead of Zoe’s parents, Crystal Fox will play Elizabeth Howard, while Martin Donovan will play Martin Howard.

Alexander Skarsgard’s character Perry Wright died in the season 1 finale, so he could only return for season 2 in flashbacks or in Celeste’s dreams.

But EP Bruna Papandrea recently appeared to deny speculation that Perry could return in season 2.

Big Little Lies season 2 recurring characters include Douglas Smith (The Alienist, Big Love) as Corey Brockfield, who works with Jane and is described as an “aspiring marine biologist.”

Others include Mo McRae as Michael Perkins, a new teacher whose lesson on global warming alarms Renata’s daughter.

P.J. Byrne will return as the school principal.

Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of) will appear as Katie Richmond and Denis O’Hare as Ira Farber.

Big Little Lies Season 2 plot: What to expect

Celeste (Nicole Kidman) is still reeling from the sudden death of her husband Perry, but she is determined to stay on course for her family and to build a new life for herself.

Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) comes to terms with Perry’s death and with the demands of family life as a married woman.

In Big Little Lies Season 2, we will see Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley) also struggling to come to terms with Perry’s death. She will also start to build a new life for herself and Ziggy.

Renata Klein (Laura Dern) will be faced with marital “challenges.” Bonnie Carlson (Zoë Kravitz) will have to confront “demons” from her past while struggling to come to terms with Perry’s death. It appears that she will be haunted by unpleasant memories of her past that is somehow linked with Perry’s death.

In the Season 1 finale, Perry’s mother Mary Louise Wright (Meryl Streep) arrives in Monterey to be with her grandchildren. She will also want answers to her questions about the tragic incident. Fans can expect sparks to fly as she tries to uncover the truth.