Big Brother spoilers: When is Part 1 of final HOH Competition for BB21?

Big Brother spoilers point toward a new Head of Household Competition getting started tonight for the BB21 cast. The bad news is it appears like Part 1 of the final HOH challenge will not be presented live.

The September 19 episode is a big one, because an Eviction Ceremony takes place, sending the cast down to its final three houseguests. Those final three take part in a three-part HOH Competition to decide who holds the power.

During Season 21, Episode 38 on Thursday night, CBS viewers are going to get to see how the Veto Ceremony plays out. As a reminder, Jackson Michie won the Power of Veto this week.

After the live Veto Ceremony (for Eastern and Central viewers), an Eviction Ceremony is going to take place. This is where one of Jackson Michie, Cliff Hogg, or Holly Allen is sent to join the BB21 jury.

Big Brother spoilers about final HOH Competition

The likely, though unconfirmed schedule from CBS, will have the final three houseguests waiting a while before getting started on the competition. It’s possible that they could play Part 1 on Thursday night, but that it could take place after the West Coast viewing of the episode.

Last year, Tyler Crispen, JC Mounduix, and Kaycee Clark battled it out in an Endurance Challenge that started very late on Thursday night. The live feeds were turned off while they competed, with the results getting revealed early Friday morning.

Producers could do something similar to roll our Part 1 of the final HOH Competition, having the final three battle it out late into the night. It’s also possible that they just wait until Friday to do it. Either way, there has been no indication from producers, the show, or the network that live feed subscribers are going to get to watch it all take place.

