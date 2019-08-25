Big Brother nominations: Live feed updates reveal weekend spoilers

Big Brother nominations for this week come from the live feed updates. Many spoilers from the BB21 cast still haven’t been revealed during CBS episodes, as the next one is scheduled to take place Sunday night.

There is a lot of ground to cover, especially since Prank Week is underway inside the house. One of the twists was a punishment given to Nicole Anthony, Cliff Hogg, and Jessica Milagros that has been seen on the feeds.

Regarding the Big Brother nominations for this week, Head of Household Holly Allen started out in charge of making those choices. Shortly after she won HOH, though, production informed her of the prankster twist.

It appears that America’s choice for the prankster was Nick Maccarone, at least according to his behavior in the house. CBS viewers and fans will get confirmation of this revelation during the August 25 episode of the show.

Who was nominated on Big Brother this week?

Holly nominated Nick and Nick anonymously nominated Christie Murphy for eviction. One of the Prank Week twists is that the HOH only gets half their power this week and the prankster gets the other half.

What happened at the Veto Competition?

More BB21 spoilers came out when the houseguests played for the Power of Veto this weekend. Jackson Michie, who is in a showmance with HOH Holly, won the POV.

Jackson can now keep the nominations the same. It’s worth noting that he promised Christie that he would take her off the block if he won the POV, so that scenario is possible for the upcoming Veto Ceremony.

For now, the Big Brother nominations are still Nick Maccarone and Christie Murphy. It means one of them is likely heading to join Kathryn Dunn, Jack Matthews, and Analyse Talavera in the BB21 jury house. Each of the evicted houseguests has had an extended exit interview with goodbye messages, linked through their name.

Big Brother currently airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.