Big Brother 21 cast interviews will put an end to online rumors

The Big Brother 21 cast interviews are now just a few days from becoming public. That’s big news for fans, many of which have seen the social media rumors about fake cast lists.

When the BB21 cast interviews are finally revealed, it will put an end to questions that people have had since the Celebrity Big Brother season finale in February. That’s a really good thing for die-hard fans.

Even following the announcement that Jeff Schroeder made, there continue to be Big Brother 21 rumors about potential cast members. New Twitter accounts purporting to have key information keep getting created. Soon, all of this speculation will come to an end.

Tyler Crispen, Alex Ow Big Brother 21 rumors

There is still a lot of online chatter that former houseguests Tyler Crispen (BB20) and Alex Ow (BB19) could appear as part of the new cast. It stems from another one of those newly created Twitter accounts though, so it’s very hard to take it seriously. Stuff like that even led to a tweet from casting director Robyn Kass.

Come on fake spoiler accounts…. you're usually more creative than this. #yawn — Robyn Kass (@Kassting) June 4, 2019

If the show did decide to do another All-Stars season, Tyler and Alex would be interesting to see in the game again. They both did very well, but Tyler was undone by the BB20 jury and Alex fell victim to the Paul Abrahamian steamroll.

When are Big Brother 21 cast interviews released?

The interviews will start rolling out at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET on Monday, June 17. It will take place on the CBS live feeds, so a subscription will be required for viewing. The program offers a free trial membership, so fans don’t have to sign up for the full summer just yet.

In addition to the interviews, subscribers can also watch past seasons of the show. It’s never too late to watch the first All-Stars season (Big Brother 7) for the first time. It certainly set the stage for a lot of things that took place on the program later on.

When the Big Brother 21 cast interviews finally get revealed, it will give a better look at who is going to be in the house for the summer 2019 season. By the time they are shown, the new houseguests will have already been sequestered, with producers getting footage ready for the June 25 season premiere.

Big Brother returns on June 25 to CBS.