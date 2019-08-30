Beyond the Pole cast: Who’s who on the reality show?

Beyond the Pole has already aired four episodes of the first season on WEtv and as each of the ladies gets deeper into telling their own story, we’re getting to know the cast even better.

The purpose of the show is to introduce some of Atlanta’s hottest dancers and to allow viewers to get to know them as they navigate life and make plans for the future. It’s no secret that the career length of a dancer is rather short, and as she gets older, she needs to establish other income streams to continue living comfortably.

That’s what the women of Beyond the Pole are working on, as they prepare to move beyond dancing.

Just in case you’re having trouble figuring out who is who, we’ve broken down the Beyond the Pole cast and even found them on social media.

Stormy Wellington

Stormy Wellington is a former stripper who managed to use her experience from working in the clubs and build an empire that allows her to now mentor other dancers on how to plan for life beyond stripping.

As a child, Stormy grew up in the foster system and bounced from house to house. She became a mother at just 15 years old, and before she was even legally old enough to become a dancer, she did just that.

Some refer to the 39-year old boss lady as a “pitbull in a skirt.” After watching her interact on Beyond the Pole, it’s easy to see why. After doing whatever she needed to do to get by, including selling drugs and even working for a collections department, Stormy realized she had a strength, and ever since, she’s built a fortune in direct sales.

On Instagram, she calls herself “Coach Stormy” and posts inspiration and life advice.

LeaLea

LeaLea quickly became a fan favorite on Beyond the Pole. On the latest episode, she went into more detail about her cancer battle while doing a photoshoot to show off her new breast implants and also to tell her amazing story.

She was celebrating being cancer-free for one year after battling breast cancer, and now, she’s working to put her life back together after nearly losing it.

La’Bri

La’Bri was one of the first dancers that viewers met when Beyond the Pole premiered. She’s the dancer that Yung Joc invited to come dance for her and she was unbothered when it upset his Tuesday regular.

Already thinking about her future, La’Bri has been working on a cosmetics line that she hopes will be popular enough and respected enough to find it’s way onto Sephora shelves. On Beyond the Pole, we’ve already seen her work on developing the cosmetics line and promoting it.

LingLing

LingLing is another member of the Beyond the Pole cast that fans of the show can’t get enough of. She’s been dealing with some significant life challenges over the past few years, and she’s been sharing her struggle with WEtv viewers.

Dealing with homelessness and the inability to find stable housing despite making a ton of cash as a dancer, LingLing is battling for custody of her son and trying to stay focused. In previous episodes of the show, she struggled with the decision to either stay filming Beyond the Pole or if she needed to get the help that would force her to quit the show.

LingLing has a lot of support, both from producers of the show and Lyfe Jennings, who she leaned on more than once while the cameras rolled.

On top of it all, LingLing recently revealed her battle with cancer, opening up about her melanoma diagnosis after LeaLea shared her struggle with breast cancer.

Angel Kake

Angel Kake started dancing when she was still in high school. She explained in a recent Beyond the Pole clip that she was 18, going on 19 years old when she first started working in the clubs. She took a six-year break from the business but has been back for a few years now, and she’s making great money. Angel says she won’t even work a shift unless she’s going to take home at least $400.

The problem is, Angel Kake has a son, and he doesn’t know what she does for a living. We can only imagine he’s going to figure it out when he sees her on WEtv!

Angel has quickly become one of Stormy’s favorites from the Beyond the Pole cast, and she’s working to help her figure out how to make money outside of the strip club.

On the most recent episode of the show, we saw Angel Kake consult with a doctor about having her enhancements removed, as she’s tired of having a huge butt. Unfortunately, the type of silicon that she had injected when she was just 18 years old is nearly impossible to remove. She may have to deal with having a huge booty whether dancing or not, as she says that the injections haven’t caused her any health complications, but she doesn’t want to have them anymore.

Laina

Laina Champion has been through a lot in her life. She has a strained relationship with her mother, and despite not having any contact for quite some time, it bothers her.

On top of that, Laina revealed that she’s been in some pretty questionable relationships. In the newest episode of Beyond the Pole, she met up with a therapist and even admitted that one of her old boyfriends used to pimp her out.

Now, Laina is making money her way, but even she knows it won’t last forever and she’s ready to make some business moves.

Ms. Dime

Ms. Dime dances for the money; she already made that clear. In fact, she’s actually a registered nurse with a great career path. However, the money from the strip club is just too easy and too much for her to pass up. She said on the WEtv series that as long as she’s got it, she’ll keep on dancing.

But don’t think Ms. Dime is crazy. She doesn’t put any of that on social media. As she explained on Beyond the Pole, the last thing her employer needs to see is a twerk video.

While we didn’t see any twerk videos on Ms. Dime’s Instagram, there’s proof that she’s still got it.

Shante Paige

Shante Paige isn’t exactly a Beyond the Pole cast member. She’s a producer, but she’s made enough appearances on the show that she deserves mention. In the photo above, Shante was meeting with LingLing to discuss her future with the show.

Armed with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Howard University, Shante has worked in the entertainment industry for years. She even worked as the Vice President of A&R for Universal/Motown Records Group.

Shante often pops up on Beyond the Pole when other members of the cast are going through hardships or if they need to be steered back in the right direction.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Beyond the Pole airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on WEtv.