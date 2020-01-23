Below Deck: Comedian Leslie Jones debates Ashton Pienaar and Rhylee Gerber drama with Jimmy Fallon [Video]

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Below Deck superfan, Leslie Jones debated the drama between Ashton Pienaar and Rhylee Gerber with Jimmy Fallon.

The comedian stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat with the host about her Netflix stand-up special Time Machine.

However, the conversation got a bit off course when Jimmy brought up Below Deck. Anyone who follows Leslie on Twitter knows she is a massive fan of the Bravo show and is continuously sharing her opinions of it.

Season 7 of Below Deck has been full of drama, especially when it comes to bad, drunken behavior from the crew. Most notably is Ashton’s treatment of Rhylee and using the other guys on the Valor to gang up on her.

Leslie is Team Rhylee all the way and even called out Ashton for his disgusting behavior.

Jimmy questioned why the comedian is a fan of Rhylee, setting off their banter about the Bravo show.

“It’s obvious that they’re straight gaslighting this poor girl,” Leslie said before acknowledging that Rhylee has an attitude.

Leslie went on to explain the negative, hostile vibe Ashton, Tanner Sterback, Brian de Saint Pern, and Kevin Dobson, give off towards Rhylee is bound to rub off on her.

Everyone has a breaking point. Leslie even shared she would approach the “boys club” the way Rhylee does each week.

At this point it’s not entertainment anymore. I’ve dealt with bullys and this….I Um I can’t do it no more. It’s like being high school again fuck this. @belowdeckbravo @kate_chastain @captain_lee_rosbach #BelowDeckThailand pic.twitter.com/NzIGpBZOEF — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 21, 2020

The interaction is hilarious, especially when Jimmy calls out Rhylee for not working. Leslie was not having it and chose to explain the situation to the host.

“Let me explain something to you. Ashton is completely inappropriate. He is not a good boss,” Leslie declared.

When Jimmy attempted to defend the bosun, Leslie responded by calling Ashton a “misogynistic biscuit.” She was so hyped up talking about Below Deck.

At one point, Leslie even dared Ashton or Tanner to try and speak to her at the Emmy Awards.

The hilarious duo moved on to a game involving the Bravo reality TV show. They tested their knowledge in the “One Second Quiz.” Jimmy and Leslie were shown a one-second clip. Then they had to guess what was going on in the show.

Leslie Jones is a die-hard Below Deck fan who has a strong opinion of certain people on the show. Not even Jimmy Fallon can persuade her to like Ashton Pienaar or hate Rhylee Gerber. It is a must-watch video for sure.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.