Batwoman: New ‘Shop Rules’ trailer released

The CW has released a new trailer for the upcoming DC TV series Batwoman. It’s the latest in a long string of trailers — although it has a different feel than the previous promos.

This trailer hinges on the impact Batman’s disappearance three years earlier had on the citizens of Gotham City. In voice-over, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) talks about how it divided the city.

Then she describes the impact the disappearance had on her personally. For Kate, it represented an opportunity to be herself and play by her own rules — by taking up the mantle of Batwoman.

As Kate talks, the clip shows her breaking into the Batcave and discovering the opportunity to embrace Batman’s legacy.

Many of the other teasers The CW has released didn’t appear to include footage that was taken directly from the series itself. Instead, those clips sought to promote the new Arrowverse show with small vignettes and mysterious scenarios.

The new trailer, however, looks to include footage that we’ll see when the series premieres on October 6. Perhaps with only a little over a month to go until then, The CW decided to give fans a closer look at what the series itself has in store.

In addition to the trailer, a new poster for the series was released.

It boasts a photo of Batwoman in action in her complete costume and includes the tagline “Her Time is Now.”

As the premiere of Batwoman draws closer, we’re bound to see even more posters and previews.

Check out our article for more information about what to expect from the series when Batwoman premieres.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Batwoman airs on Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. The series premieres on October 6.