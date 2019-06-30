Batwoman: New promo teases the special relationship between Kate Kane and her motorcycle

The CW has released a new promo for its upcoming Arrowverse series Batwoman.

The promo is a showcase for Batwoman’s alter-ego Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) and her shiny motorcycle. In the clip, the character approaches the vehicle, takes a seat, turns it on, and drives away.

Check out the promo below:

The teaser tells us very little about the upcoming show, outside of the fact that Kate Kane enjoys riding her motorcycle through Gotham City at night.

This and the previous promo for the upcoming series have focused more on the woman behind Batwoman than the superhero herself. And both have prominently featured Kate Kane’s motorcycle.

We’ll see if The CW continues to release Kate Kane-centric teasers as the show’s premiere gets closer, or if the focus shifts to the superhero the show is named for.

Batwoman made her debut on the Elseworlds crossover and the events of the new show on The CW will take place before that introduction and show the origin story of the new female Caped Crusader in Gotham City.

Kate Kane will become Batwoman to battle Alice and the Wonderland Gang in a Gotham where Batman is gone and the city has little hope.

Batwoman will air Sundays this fall at 8/7c on The CW