Batwoman: New teaser shows Kate Kane’s compassion for others

The CW released a new teaser for its upcoming DC series, Batwoman. Instead of focusing on the superhero like the first trailer for the series, this promo showcases the good done by her alter-ego, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose).

In the clip, Kane gives money to a young woman begging on the street. When a security officer tells her she shouldn’t hand out money to the last fortunate because “it only encourages them,” Kane stops dead in her tracks.

She then turns around, returns to the young woman, and hands her the expensive watch she was wearing. Kane smirks as she walks by the officer again and then gets on her motorcycle to leave.

You can check out the brief teaser below:

The clip shows that even without the cape and cowl, Kate Kane is a hero who has compassion for the downtrodden citizens of Gotham.

When Batwoman airs this fall, it will tell the story of how Kane takes that compassion one step further and becomes the savior of Gotham by taking up the mantle of Batwoman.

This teaser indicates that the show will prioritize the development of Kane’s character and the beliefs that make her decide to become a superhero.

Batwoman will air Sundays this fall at 8/7c on The CW.