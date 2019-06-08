Batwoman: Concept Artist Shares Image of the Arrowverse’s Batsuit

Batwoman is joining the Arrowverse next season, and as the first trailer for the upcoming series makes clear, Kate Kane will modify Batman’s batsuit to fit her.
Before that, though, fans will get to see the Arrowverse’s version of Batman’s batsuit in all its glory. And a new pair of photos from batsuit concept artist Andy Poon gives a behind-the-scenes look at the costume.
In addition to the two photos, which Poon shared on his Instagram account, the post also included Poon’s words of gratitude to Maya Mani, the series’ costume designer, for bringing the suit to life.
Speechless. I was in the Bat cave of the Batwoman series checking out the Batman suit that I got to do the concept for in person. Huge thank you to the costume design Maya Mani to bringing me on this new adventure and watching them film the sequence. If you know me, you will know this is a huge moment for me. Also now Arthur has a picture of his daddy and Batman together.
In the world of Batwoman, Batman abandoned Gotham City three years ago and seems unlikely to return. So his cousin Kate Kane takes up the mantle — a move that is at least partially the result of her discovering his cousin’s bat cave and all the superhero gadgets available there.
The suit that initially belonged to Batman, of course, being one significant find.
