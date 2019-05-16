Batwoman: The CW releases first look trailer for the new series

The CW has released a full-length first look trailer for Batwoman, the newest addition to the Arrowverse.

The new series stars Ruby Rose as Kate Kane. In the trailer she can be seen making the decision to follow in her cousin Bruce Wayne’s footsteps to become Batwoman.

The trailer also showcases other key characters including Dougray Scott as Kate’s father Jacob Kane, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Kate’s love interest, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, the son of Lucius Fox, and Rachel Skarsten as the villain Alice.

The trailer emphasizes all the action and heroes and villains themes fans have come to expect from The CW’s DC TV shows. However, it also highlights Kate Kane’s sexuality and especially her gender as she refuses to let a man take credit for a woman’s work after she takes up the mantle of Batwoman.

Check out the trailer below:

Unlike the other female-fronted Arrowverse show Supergirl, whose cousin Superman protects a different city, Batwoman will be operating in the city that Batman abandoned.

As a result, Batwoman is clearly leaning into the Batman references, although the trailer also makes it clear the hero has been absent from Gotham City for three years when Kate Kane decides to become Batwoman.

Batwoman will air on Sundays this fall at 8/9c on The CW.