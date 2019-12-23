Bachelor star Chris Soules speaks out about deadly crash and how he’s coping

Former Bachelor star Chris Soules is speaking out after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of a car accident that resulted in the death of the 66-year-old farmer, Kenny Mosher. The result of the guilty plea was a suspended two-year prison sentence.

Soules will be responsible for serving two years of probation and pay a fine.

Chris spoke to Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their Almost Famous podcast, where he revealed that the accident affects him daily.

“It’s impossible not to think about,” Chris tells the Bachelor stars.

“There was a period after the accident that I didn’t want to get out of bed. There was no hope left in life for me. I was severely depressed and scared. There was nothing left to live for.”

Soules stepped away from the spotlight after the accident. He reveals that he’s relying on his supportive family to get through, adding that the process is really day by day. Chris adds that he must admit that he struggles with suicidal thoughts, explaining, “I’m not going to lie, there were moments I didn’t think it was worth waking up. The worst things you could possibly think, I’ve thought.”

He tells listeners that he would do anything to go back and make sure the accident didn’t happen. He continues to work on himself and aims to be a better person.

Chris Soules was The Bachelor for Season 19, which aired in 2015. He proposed to Whitney Bischoff, but the two called off their relationship just months later.

Since leaving The Bachelor and breaking off his engagement to Whitney, fans are wondering if he’s single. As Monsters & Critics have previously reported, Chris was single and not married at the time of the deadly crash.

