Chris Soules: Is he married? Bachelor star was single just before fatal car crash

Chris Soules was in court today for a hearing over his involvement in a fatal 2017 car crash that left one man dead. It was initially thought he was going to be sentenced, however this was later delayed.

While Soules has stayed out of the spotlight since the accident, he is still well known to fans of The Bachelor who will best remember him as the Iowa farmer who fell in love with Whitney Bischoff during the 2015 season of the show.

He proposed and she accepted. She then packed up her bags and moved to Iowa to become a farmer’s wife. But what has happened since?

The two never made it down the aisle. After being engaged for six months, the couple announced that they were splitting up. At the time, Chris revealed that it was a tough time and that he appreciated everyone’s support. Whitney, who had been traveling from Chicago to Iowa throughout their engagement, didn’t say much about the separation.

“Whitney Bischoff and Chris Soules have mutually and amicably decided to end their engagement,” an official statement read. “They part with nothing but respect and admiration for one another and will continue to be supportive friends. They wish to thank everyone who has supported them through this journey.”

Before the engagement to Whitney, Chris was reportedly engaged to his high school sweetheart, Sheena Schreck, but that also didn’t work out.

After two engagements, Soules was determined to have a family of his own one day.

“There is nothing more that I want than a family and children and a wife and a partner in life,” Chris told People magazine in mid-2017 about his desire to still have a family of his own. “People ask why single people are still single. That’s because I think a lot of people just are trying to find the right person.”

However, he also sounded like he wasn’t in a rush to find someone new, adding, “After dating 30 women on national television, I don’t know if it jades you a little bit, and if it doesn’t work out, you kind of feel like taking a break from dating.

“I’ve sort of been trying to be me and catch up on things that are really important to me that have been there for me for my whole life. Whether it’s family, work, taking on some neat opportunities to raise money for charities. It’s kind of where I’ve put my focus instead of dating for a while.”

Fast forward to today and there has been no public news of Soules being in a relationship since his split from Whitney. We can also find no record of him being a married man in 2019.

The interview with People came a month before Chris rear-ended a tractor in Iowa on April 24, 2017, killing 66-year-old farmer, Kenny Mosher. Despite calling 911 and performing CPR, Soules left the scene before cops arrived.

He was originally charged with a felony and he was set to go to trial, but he pled guilty to a reduced aggravated misdemeanor. He faces two years in prison. Soules arrived in court this afternoon ready to learn of his sentence.

However, during a hearing this was delayed by the judge to a later date.

