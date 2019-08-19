Bachelor In Paradise star Hannah G is losing respect from viewers over Blake drama

Hannah G has a special connection with Dylan on Bachelor In Paradise. Viewers can see it and they want the best for Dylan, who appears to have shown nothing but a genuine side of himself.

During last week’s episode, Hannah G finally decided to tell him the truth about her relationship with Blake Horstmann.

She told Dylan that Blake had flown to Birmingham, Alabama to visit her. The two met up, talked for a bit, kissed, and then she claims that she went home. It may be hard to believe given Blake has been linked to three other women in paradise, including sleeping with two of them at the Stagecoach Festival.

When Tayshia sat down to talk to Hannah about the way she was handling the Blake situation, Hannah revealed that she felt “mean girl-ed” during the conversation. But viewers don’t see it that way. They want her to be accountable for her actions. Most of them don’t see her as being a victim of bullying, simply for being confronted.

Is Hannah G. for real?! "I feel meaned girled". I'm sorrrryyyyy, but holding you accountable for your shitty actions isn't the same as being bullied #bip #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/ZgpN4H6T6K — Jackie (@jackiebcal) August 14, 2019

Demi: “Blake’s a loser” Jordan: “Blake’s a player” Kristina: “Blake’s trouble” EVEN FUCKING WELLS: “Blake’s got problems” … Hannah G: “Blake said he liked my dress so I’m just gonna go have his babies now” #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/4E5Rd6Sdlv — bachbitch (@bachbitch1) August 13, 2019

What’s interesting is that viewers are seeing a different side of the contestants on Bachelor In Paradise. When The Bachelor ended with Colton Underwood finding love with Cassie Randolph, Hannah B, Hannah G, and Caelynn Miller-Keyes were all top contenders for The Bachelorette. When Hannah B was chosen, not everyone was happy.

However, Bachelor In Paradise is showing a different side of these women, as Hannah G is being labeled as someone who can’t be honest about a situation.

This just goes to show that Hannah G. Nor Caelynn would not have been a better Bachelorette than Hannah B. #BachelorInParadise — Natalie (@natty_web) August 13, 2019

Caelynn also seems to be having trouble telling the truth. What she was saying on Bachelor In Paradise about Blake’s behavior and keeping their hookup a secret didn’t match what she was writing to him via text messages – the same ones he decided to leak to protect himself and clear his name.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.