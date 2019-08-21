Arrow’s Katie Cassidy Rodgers has pitched a Birds of Prey spin-off

On Arrow, Katie Cassidy Rodgers has played two versions of Laurel Lance as well as the titles of both Black Canary and Black Siren. Now, with Arrow coming to an end this upcoming season, she’s pitched a Birds of Prey spin-off to The CW.

“I’ve pitched it,” Cassidy Rodgers stated, according to Newsarama. “I think they should. It’s time for women. Come on, we’ve got this.”

Many fans agree with her.

While Arrow has made nods towards the Birds of Prey team-up in the past, it’s never been a consistent part of the show.

The season 2 episode “Birds of Prey” featured the characters of both Laurel Lance’s sister Sara’s version of Black Canary (Caity Lotz) and The Huntress (Jessica De Gouw).

And the season 7 episode “Lost Canary” involved Sara Lance’s White Canary, Dinah Drake’s Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy), and Laurel Lance’s Black Siren.

CW President Mark Pedowitz recently said the network was hoping to add another DC superhero show to the Arrowverse for the 2020-21 season. However, he wouldn’t reveal which superhero or superheroes were under consideration.

That’s led to a lot of speculation as Arrowverse fans have debated which DC superhero would make for the best show. Birds of Prey certainly has the potential to be embraced by fans.

Still, Warner Bros. is currently shooting a Birds of Prey film that is set for release in early 2020. Warner Bros. controls which DC characters the Arrowverse is allowed to use and has tended to prioritize their feature films over The CW’s DC TV universe.

As a result, the upcoming feature could prevent any plans The CW might have for a TV spin on the Birds of Prey team.

Plus, a Birds of Prey series was already attempted in 2002 at The CW precursor The WB where it only lasted one season.

At the time, though, superheroes weren’t enjoying the same pop culture love they are today, so the time could be ripe for a new version of Birds of Prey.

Arrow’s final season will air on Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. The season premieres on October 15.