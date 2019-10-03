Andrew Glennon is not happy about Amber Portwood filming Teen Mom OG

Things are getting messy between Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon. The two, who appeared to be a good match for one another last year when they got together, are not on the same page these days.

After Amber’s arrest in July, Andrew has spoken out about his girlfriend, revealing that he feared for his life when she allegedly flipped out on him.

As Monsters & Critics previously revealed, Amber was caught threatening Andrew on leaked audio from their home. For months, fans supported Amber, saying that she would never flip out on Andrew with a machete.

But when the audio leaked, fans struggled to make sense of who to believe.

Andrew Glennon is now speaking out about Amber filming Teen Mom OG, and he doesn’t understand why the network is documenting her journey on the show.

The Ashley reveals that Andrew used social media to express his frustration and confusion about why MTV was choosing to film Amber after her domestic violence charges.

One of the statements he supposedly made included, “Attack your family, win a job,” possibly referring to Amber’s work with MTV.

“Shove a baby, win a job,” he also reportedly wrote. In a fourth post, he added, “Abusing your family is a choice, not a mistake.”

Many viewers argued that MTV should fire Amber Teen Mom OG for reportedly attacking Andrew and James.

Jenelle Evans was let go from Teen Mom 2 this season because her husband shot and killed the family dog. As a result, she lost custody of her children temporarily.

Fans of the MTV franchise believe that Amber’s situation is just as severe and that she shouldn’t profit from sharing her story.

MTV has yet to announce a decision about keeping her on the show for future seasons.

Sign up now for your Teen Mom news alerts!!

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.