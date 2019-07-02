Aladin and Laura from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Instagram accounts show the couple having the time of their lives

When the couples were first introduced on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, many viewers questioned several of them, including Laura and Aladin. Could they really be happy? Is this a legitimate relationship? And why would a much younger, good looking man want to settle down with an American woman twice his age?

As the episodes have rolled on for the 90 Day Fiance spinoff’s first season, viewers have been able to get to know each of the couples better. And while Laura’s own “adopted brother” Ludwing questioned Laura’s future with Aladin, it looks like things are going well for them right now.

However, a peek at both Laura and Aladin’s Instagram accounts tells a story that many 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers definitely didn’t expect. The unlikely couple seems to be having the time of their lives and the only people who care about their age and culture differences don’t really seem to matter.

In fact, it was teased on the show that Laura and Aladin already got married so they could have a proper visit (and we know what that means!) But they’ve gone even farther and now, Laura is even using Aladin’s last name.

Clearly, Laura is smitten with her foreign husband and new life. But unlike so many other 90 Day Fiance couples, both Laura and Aladin seem to be in this partnership for the right reasons. Well, that and the “jiggy jiggy.”

This 90 Day Fiance couple was married just nine days after they met in person. The reason being that, in Tunisia, it’s illegal to sleep together without being married and they didn’t want to get in trouble.

Aladin also shares a lot of photos of the couple and he really looks like he’s enjoying having Laura live with him.

They also have been traveling together recently and have been showing off photos from a trip to Tunisia. This marriage has turned into a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for Laura.

She looks to be truly enjoying herself too and who wouldn’t? Aladin treats his new bride like a queen.

Laura and Aladin have quickly become fan favorites on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. It’s not surprising either since these two have overcome so many odds and seem to truly love each other, unlike some of the other couples featured this season.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.